Srinagar: A partial and spontaneous shutdown was observed in Srinagar on Friday against the controversial remarks made by former Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about the Prophet of Islam. Although no religious organization had given a call for the protest, all shops were shut voluntarily even as public transport was relatively scarce on the roads. Internet was also snapped in Srinagar parts as a precautionary measure by the authorities.

However, government offices and schools were open. In Jammu province, the administration had imposed a strict overnight curfew in Bhaderwah town after hate speeches against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma were allegedly delivered from a mosque. In another incident, someone uploaded an objectionable post on social media triggering further tension.

Registering FIRs in both cases, the police have warned that anyone found violating law and order will not be spared. Internet services were snapped in Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda. The Muslim world has been on a boil after controversial statements against the Prophet made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Also read: Prophet row: Curfew in Doda, Kishtwar districts; Internet snapped in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar