Kolkata: Known to be a foodie in the party former education minister who has been arrested allegedly for his involvement in the SSC recruitment scam is not only stopped from having his favourite dishes but following the medical prescription the ED officials are also not giving him rice in his lunch and dinner. As a result the 111 kilogram state minister for commerce and industry will have to stay contended with the staple diet provided to him by the agency officials.

Sources in the agency said that Chatterjee wanted to have rice in his lunch and dinner but that was flatly denied by the agency officials but that strcitly goes against the diet chart that was prescribed by AIIMS, Bhuvaneshwar. He is only served with chapati and vegetable curry according to the guidelines laid down by the doctors in AIIMS, Bhuvaneshwar. They are also providing him with medicine twice a day for his acute diabetes.

On the otherhand Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee who was arrested on the same day after a recovery of Rs 21 crore from her house is happily chewing her favourite cashews, raisins, pistachios, and almonds. Mukherjee was provided with the plate of her choice after she denied to eat chapati and vegetable curry provided to her on the first day.

"As she has no physical ailments so we have no problem is providing her food of her choice. She can have whatever she likes," an ED official said adding that Mukherjee so far has been cooperative enough with the investigative officials.

Meanwhile both these high-profile victims have been giving tough time to the ED sleuths. The agency officials had to purchase new clothes and other essentials for both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee because they have been wearing the same thing for the last three days.

However ED has purchased new clothes like Salwar-Kameez, bedsheet for Arpita and new Fatwa (upper garments for male) for Partha Chatterjee . All these things have been brought to CGO complex and will be handed over to them.

Meanwhile Partha and Arpita were taken to ESI hospital for routine check-up. The court had asked the ED to do routine check-up every 48 hours.