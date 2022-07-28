Kolkata (West Bengal): Partha Chatterjee, the accused in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, has been relieved of his duties as State Minister six days after his arrest in the case. Partha has been removed from all cabinet ministries by the Trinamool Congress on Thursday, according to a notice from the state secretariat Nabanna.

The clamour for Chatterjee's removal was getting louder with a series of revelations during the interrogations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Chatterjee has been removed from all three ministries — Industry, Commerce and Enterprises and information technology and electronics and Parliamentary affairs — that he held.

It may be recalled that the SSC recruitment scam accused Partha Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee claimed during interrogation that the recovered money belonged to the minister. Arpita Mukherjee made this revelation during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation on Thursday. She said that she has nothing to do with the huge amount of cash recovered at her house. Trinamool Congress has called for a disciplinary committee meeting at 5 pm on Thursday.