Kolkata: The moniker 'Aupa', a house registered on both the names of Arpita Mukharjee and Partha Chatterjee at Shantiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district is ruling the social networking sites since both of them were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The media have devoted a sizable space for the Aupa coverage from its very inception.

Meanwhile, Mukherjee has been kept in a separate cell in the women's correctional home in Kolkata's Alipur, and Chatterjee in a cell in the high-profile section of the Presidency Correctional Home. It was learnt that Partha Chatterjee was facing immense problems taking a shower from a drum of apparently cold water. He has been nurturing a habit of taking baths in lukewarm water for years.

After spending 14 days in ED custody after his arrest, Partha Chatterjee is currently in jail custody for another 14 days following court orders. Inside the correctional facility, his personal choices don't matter. The former general secretary of Trinamool Congress has faced several hiccups. Even if he wanted rice, he was denied.

On the other hand, Arpita seems to have gelled well with the other inmates reportedly taking good care of their new friend. The other women inmates were overwhelmed to find a 'heavyweight' prisoner in the correctional facility. But not everyone in the correctional facility is allowed access to Arpita. The permission has been given to 20 selected prisoners.

According to sources in the correctional facility, 20 women inmates with impeccable records in their routine and daily activities have only been allowed access to Arpita. As such, Arpita now has 20 new friends inside the four walls of the correctional facility.