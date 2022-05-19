Kolkata: Former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order for a CBI enquiry in all the seven cases pertaining to WBSSC recruitment irregularities. Chatterjee's plea might come up from hearing on Friday. Adivision bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee, on Wednesday, upheld the earlier order by the single-judge bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay, ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Although there was no official confirmation from Chatterjee on this count, his close associates within Trinamool, said that the former state Education Minister, who is currently the Commerce and Industries Minister, took the decision to move the apex court after a Calcutta High Court division bench, headed by Justice Harish Tandon, on Thursday recused itself from hearing two important cases pertaining to West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam. Trinamool sources said that Chatterjee's counsel has already sought the attention of the Supreme Court and the matter is likely to be heard there on Friday.

Also read: Kolkata: Ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee appears before CBI in relation to SSC recruitment scam