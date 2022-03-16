New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The work for India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), eventually set to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, is fast gaining momentum, with the rapid train service set to start operations in March 2023 in the priority section of five stations (Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot).

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC, said that the facility was being developed keeping in mind ease of using it from the passengers' point of view. "We have always given priority to the convenience of the passengers. The entire infrastructure is designed to ensure easy accessibility and convenience of travel for the passengers", Singh said.

The trains will also have seating arrangements designed in a 2X2 transverse setting, standing space, luggage racks, charging stations for mobiles and laptops, dynamic route maps among other facilities.

The trains will have standard and premium classes as well as a separate coach reserved for women.

A total of 210 coaches, adding up to 40 trainsets, are being produced completely in India and will be used for the first RRTS corridor. The trains will be running at a speed of 100 km/hour.

The total line between Delhi and Meerut will have 25 stations. The RRTS is expected to reduce travel time by as much as 60 minutes.