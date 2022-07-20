Dausa (Rajasthan): "I have created several enemies. Not sure, whether I will be able to survive or not," said Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena while addressing a gathering in his home constituency Lalsot in Rajasthan. The statement took everyone by surprise and has left the others speculating about the intention behind his statements.

Making an oblique reference to someone, Meena said, "Some wealthy people are after me. Too much development work could prove detrimental. So, get the projects done as long as I am here. Heaven knows, what will happen in the coming days. I am not sure about it."

Talking about his clean image, Parsadi Lal Meena further said, "I didn't take money for pushing the files related to transfer and posting. During the BJP rule in Rajasthan, for ensuring transfer and postings of employees, money changed hands." Giving an open challenge to his opponents, he said, "I never indulged in such illegal activities. I have joined politics to serve people and I will quit my profession if someone levels allegation against me."