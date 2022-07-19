New Delhi: Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned for the day on Tuesday following protests by Opposition MPs over issues of price rise and inflation. Earlier in the day Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm over issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme.

With MPs of Congress, AAP and Left parties demanding discussion on the issues Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the Upper House till 2 pm. Earlier, Naidu rejected the notices given by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders under rule 267 267 that calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up the issues listed by them.

Naidu turned them down after papers were laid on the table. "I am not admitting them," he said. However, the Opposition members kept pressing with their demands. "On price rise and other issues, we can have a discussion. On that I have no problem," Naidu said.

But the Opposition MPs refused to budge from their stand and resorted to slogan shouting. Soon after asking the protesting MPs to be seated and telling them that nothing they speak will go on record, Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the Upper House till 2 pm.

As for the Lok Sabha, earlier in the day, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm following protests over the imposition of GST on new commodities and price rise. Soon after the House assembled at 11 am, Opposition MPs including those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and DMK trooped to the Weel of the House carrying placards against the imposition of the GST on some new items.

The Opposition MPs also shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government. The placards carried by Opposition MPs read "Gabbar Singh Strikes Again" among others. Urging the Opposition members to take their seats, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said carrying placards inside the House is in violation of Parliamentary rules. He also said that since a discussion is taking place in the House on farmers' issues, Opposition members should participate.

" You carry rules book but don't follow the rules. The rules prohibit carrying placards here but you are carrying them. You raise farmers' issue outside the House but not inside," said Birla. " You raise the price rise issue outside the House but not inside. In the last session, you did not participate in the debate on price rise. This is not good," he added.