New Delhi: The Parliamentary session began in the Lok Sabha at 10:30 am and in Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Tuesday. The proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned in the first hour amid chaos by the opposition. The opposition has been causing a ruckus over the Chairman rejecting the suspension of business notices on the India-China border situation, even on Monday.

In today's session, the Lok Sabha shall consider the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 into consideration for passing. While the Rajya Sabha will consider the Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2022 and the Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022 for return, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 for passing.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on December 7 and will go on till December 29. The Opposition has been trying to draw attention to border disputes and consequent clashes between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh, while the Parliament refuses to take it into consideration. The houses have been interrupted frequently amid chaos by the opposition.

Here are some key developments in the parliamentary proceedings today:

10:30 AM, Lok Sabha | Lok Sabha session commences

11:00 AM, Rajya Sabha | Rajya Sabha session commences

11.07 AM, Rajya Sabha | PT Usha announced a part of the Vice Chairman panel in RS

In a first, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar announced that nominated member PT Usha shall now onwards be considered a member of the panel of Vice Chairman in the Upper House.

11:09 AM, Lok Sabha | Lok Sabha adjourned

Amid heated exchanges between BJP and the Opposition members, Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 11.30 am over certain remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Treasury benches sought to raise the issue of the remarks by the Congress leader on Monday, and subsequently, Opposition members also started to protest.

11:30 AM, Lok Sabha | Lok Sabha session resumes amid chaos