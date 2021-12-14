New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs has suggested that primary and pre-primary schools should not be opened and online modes of teaching should continue till vaccines are made available. The Parliamentary Committee headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma also observed that online education should continue until the situation is brought under control

The committee submitted the 236-page report in the Parliament on 10 December amid heated debates about reopening of schools for primary and pre-primary students. A section of health experts have expressed their views supporting the reopening of all schools in spite of students being vaccinated.

Health experts support reopening

"There is no harm in reopening even the primary and pre-primary schools. The children's have a strong immune system which can help them in fighting SARS-CoV-2," said Dr Suneela Garg, a senior health expert and president of Organised Medicine Academic Guild.

In a recent meeting, members of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has pointed out that the vaccine manufacturing companies are still in the process of conducting scientific trials on vaccines for children. Schools and other educational institutions have remained closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Standard Operating Procedure have been issued by the Ministry of Education, along with health and family welfare, in consultation with the respective state government. "Mixed mode of learning, including both online and offline classes, should be encouraged and classrooms studies may begin in a phased manner with staggered timings for different classes and sections," the committee said in its report.

Mental health in focus

Special emphasis should be given on physical distancing, masks, hand washing, classroom spaces and sanitisation of the classrooms. The committee further said that the current pandemic has already brought mental health problems as people are facing anxiety and stress due to varied reasons. It is likely that more people will need mental health care interventions to post Covid-19.

The committee observed that in the changing scenario, people require special care arising due to isolation caused by social distancing, unemployment, financial hardship leading to rising debt, alcohol abuse and domestic violence etc. "There is also a need to educate and sensitise people to remove the stigma of mental health problems being a sign of either weakness or embarrassment," the committee said in its report.

It said that the health care centres in rural and urban areas must have mental healthcare professional to counsel people to fight against the fear, worries and anxieties arising out of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The committee further observed that children are also facing physical and mental health-related issues, including strain on eyes and ears, obesity, sleeplessness, anxiety etc. due to online classes and their associated lifestyle.

Panel suggests shorter online sessions for kids

The parliamentary committee recommends that instead of recreating schools with six to seven hours of content, the focus should be on making shorter, high-quality engagements including breaks/exercises and revised guidelines may be issued for the same. "Webinar may be organised by educational institutions from time to time to discuss mental health problems faced by the students," the committee said in its report.



In its action taken report, the health ministry said that Manodarpan, an initiative of the ministry of education has been launched to monitor and promote the mental health issues and concerns of students and teachers.

The health ministry further said that a mental health and well-being manual has also been prepared by CBSE emphasising the importance of mental health and well being.