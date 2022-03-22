New Delhi: A parliamentary standing committee looking into the issue of marriageble age for women has been given a three-month extension, sources said on Tuesday. The panel on Women, Children Youth and Sports Affairs, which is examining the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was going to present its report on Thursday, they said, adding that the findings would now be shared on June 24.

The Union Cabinet has passed a proposal to increase the minimum legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, but it has been referred to the parliamentary committee amid opposition from child and women rights activists. The bill seeks to amend the Indian Christian Marriage Act, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, the Special Marriage Act, the Hindu Marriage Act and the Foreign Marriage Act.

It also seeks to override all existing laws, including any custom, usage or practice governing the parties in relation to marriage.

PTI

