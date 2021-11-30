New Delhi: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday blamed the government for not letting the parliament run properly.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that they want to discuss important issues in the parliament but the government is running away from discussions. The TMC leader further said that their MPs will not boycott the parliament and alleged that the government wanted the opposition to boycott the parliament.

"We want the house to run, we want zero hour to run..we want the government to be accountable, we want question hour to run, we want discussion on bills. We also wanted this in the monsoon session but in the monsoon session as you all know by now that on Pegasus, the government didn't allow a discussion, and you all know what happened in September 2020 on the farm laws. So this government does not want this parliament to run. Same stunt they are trying in the winter session of the parliament" said Derek, while addressing the media today."

The leader also reiterated the party's demand to revoke the suspension of 12 opposition MPs, who according to O'Brien were provoked by the ruling party MPs.

"Twelve MPs should not have been suspended, instead, 90 BJP MPs should have been suspended. Because they insisted bulldozing bills, because they insisted on not having discussion on the National Security, because they insisted on their motto of either my way or the highway," he said.

Putting some data about the functioning of parliament and presenting of bills in the house before the media, TMC MP alleged that the rate of scrutiny of bills by the parliamentary committees have drastically declined during the Modi government.

" In the 14th and 15th Loksabha- 60 to 70% bills were scrutinised by parliamentary committees but during the Modi-1 tenure figure dropped to 25% bills which were scrutinised by the parliamentary committees. In Modi 2.0 that figure is down to 10%. In other words only one out of 10 bills are scrutinised. Who is to blame for the opposition and who is to blame for the disruption?" Derek O'brien said.

"the last time Rule 267 was applied in Rajya Sabha 5 years ago in November 2016. For 5 years there was no rule 267. Opposition have not got a chance to speak. Four out of every 10 bills passed are ordinances in the Rajya Sabha," he added.