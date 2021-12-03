New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm on Friday. The development took place on the fifth day of the current winter session.

Earlier in the day, BJP MPs staged a protest demonstration in Parliament against the behavior of the opposition party MPs. A protest was also held by opposition party MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises against the suspension of 12 MPs. The concerned MPs were suspended on Monday triggering protests from the opposition parties. They were suspended for their unruly behavior in the last session of the Parliament.

Among the suspended MPs sux was from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.