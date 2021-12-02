New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on damage caused by the heavy floods in Tamil Nadu. The MP, representing Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, also sought compensation of Rs 4,626 crore flood relief for affected farmers and people who lost their property.

In his letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House, Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: To discuss damage followed by the heavy floods as well as excessive rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu as no union cabinet minister visited and to direct the government to announce compensation of Rs 4.626 crore flood relief for affected farmers and people who lost their property".

Last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai. Stalin briefed the governor about the rain situation and ongoing relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas in the state.

Other topics for discussion today

Apart from that, Lok Sabha will discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it today. The discussion will be held under rule 193. The discussion will have significance amid rising concerns over the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron', which is being reported by many countries. The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation by South Africa on November 24.

The winter session of the parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23.

