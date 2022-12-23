New Delhi: The parliamentary proceedings began at 11 am on Thursday, though both houses were adjourned sine die, thereby concluding the Winter Session of Parliament a week ahead of its schedule.

MPs of Left parties held protests in front of the Gandhi statue against the privatization of electricity. CPI(M) MP John Brittas has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha expressing concern on recommendations of Parliamentary Committee on Official Language to implement Hindi as the medium of instruction in Central Universities and Institutes of National Importance like IITs, IIMs.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China while MP Pramod Tiwari gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the same issue.

The session began on December 7 and steered through a stormy phase towards the end as the Opposition members demanded a discussion on the India-China border clash in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke in both houses of Parliament regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country and urged people to take precautionary measures.

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the productivity of the House was 102 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 64 hours 50 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were present in the House.

Here are some key developments at the Parliament today:

11:00 AM | Proceedings in both Houses commence

11:00 AM, Rajya Sabha | Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Anupriya Patel, and Rajeev Chandrashekhar among other Ministers laid papers before the Upper House

11: 09 AM, Lok Sabha | House adjourned sine die

11:14 AM, Rajya Sabha | The Chairman did not accept the notice to have a discussion on the Chinese incursion at Tawang

11:18 AM, Rajya Sabha | Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Chairman cannot take cognizance of whatever happens outside the House. "This is not good for democracy. Whatever is spoken outside should not be commented upon"

11:22 AM, Rajya Sabha | Leader of House Piyush Goyal responded to him saying, "It is important to respect the office held by you (Chairman). I would request him to reflect on it."

11:53 AM, Rajya Sabha | House adjourned sine die a week ahead of schedule

Winter session of Parliament concludes.