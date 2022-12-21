New Delhi: The Parliament proceedings kicked off in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday at 11 am while Opposition parties protested in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises, demanding a detailed discussion on the Chinese intrusion at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh last week. The Lok Sabha, however, was adjourned till noon.

In the Congress parliamentary party meeting held Wednesday morning, Sonia Gandhi expressed concerns over Chinese transgression in Arunachal. "Government is being adamant and not holding a discussion on the issue. Thus, citizens, as well as the House, are kept in dark about the real situation," she said. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore have given Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on this issue.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is slated to move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on the high seas by making provisions for punishment for such offenses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be replying to the debate on Appropriation Bills at around 2 pm.

Here are some key developments in the parliamentary proceedings today:

11:00 AM, Rajya Sabha | Proceedings of the Parliament commence in both houses

11:11 AM, Lok Sabha | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus by Opposition parties

The Lower House was adjourned minutes after it commences as the opposition caused a ruckus over their demand asking PM Narendra Modi to comment on the Indo-China border dispute.

11:20 AM, Rajya Sabha | Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD raises the issue of mental health problems faced by children, especially in post-COVID times.

11: 22 AM, Rajya Sabha | Jawhar Sircar, TMC speaks on the Central deputation of IAS officers deputed from states which are leading to disproportionate shortages of civil service officers in the states.

11:31 AM, Rajya Sabha | Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar asks to be informed about the tree plantation initiatives by MPs

"I urge all of you to plant a minimum of 100 trees a year. The numbers may not be much but it will surely send a message, which will be motivational and inspirational. I'd be happy to be informed by the members about their performance on this count."

11:53 AM, Rajya Sabha | BJD MP Sujeet Kumar demands stricter regulatory policy for OTT platforms advertising tobacco and cigarettes

"Advertising tobacco and cigarette without restrictions on OTT platforms has become rampant. According to the Global youth tobacco survey, 14 lakhs Indians die every year because of the consumption of tobacco. Most of these are young people, who are impressionable and are likely to get influenced by what they watch."

"The consumption of OTT content by youth has increased considerably post-pandemic. Rules that apply to television should also apply to OTT platforms. Urge the govt to plan stricter measures and regulate the advertisements on OTT platforms."

12:00 PM, Rajya Sabha | Question Hour begins

12:00 PM, Lok Sabha | Proceedings resume after adjournment

12:15 PM, Rajya Sabha | KR Suresh Reddy highlights how Telangana was not funded at all for relief operations during 2019-20 floods in Hyderabad.

"Govt of India clearly states that disaster management is a state subject, while logistics and financial support are provided by the centre. An unusual flood hit the city of Hyderabad in 2019-2020. But the state received not even a rupee's help for relief operations. Why is this discrimination?"

Nityanand Rai, MoS Disaster Home Affairs, says the government has recently decided to grant money to cities with high population density. "Hyderabad is one of them and is granted an amount of Rs 250 crores. Besides, there is no SDRF (State Disaster Relief Force) set up in Telangana yet. The state usually grants funds under the SDRF authorities. It's not that we are discriminatory against certain states."

12:43, Rajya Sabha | INC MP Imran Pratapgarhi asks why Home Ministry is interfering in Bilkis Bano gangrape case if prison and judiciary are not centre's responsibility.

"I had asked for the number of prisoners in India who completed their terms but are still in jail. The NCRB statistics in the submitted answer say 80% of prisoners in jail have served their term but not been released, and most of them are Dalits, Muslims, and Adivasis. What are the efforts being put in to reduce this number?"

Ajay Kumar, MoS Home Affairs, responds, says, "As per the Indian Constitution, all matters of prison are typically a state responsibility. The Centre just monitors it. The stats are true. But the judiciary is an independent body and is typically responsible in these matters."

"If it's a matter of state, why is Home Affairs interfering with Bilkis Bano's case? Isn't this just convenience?" asks Pratapgarhi, to which the Minister says that NCRB does not have the data for the number of prisoners, their genders, their numbers, etc. as it is not calculated by NCRB. That is typically state responsibility. Bilkis Bano case is not the right example here," Mishra says.

12:51 PM, Rajya Sabha | Raghav Chadda asks about Modi's 2019 promise to release Sikh prisoners

"In 2019, PM Narendra Modi had made a promise on the auspicious eve of Guru Purab. He had said that he will release the Sikh prisoners who completed their jail term. Why is that promise not executed yet?"

Ajay Kumar, MoS Home Affairs, responds, "This is a state matter, we release advisories to guide the center. We wait for their responses and only then can take a decision."

1:00 PM, Rajya Sabha | Question Hour over; House adjourned till 2 pm