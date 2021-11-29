New Delhi: Winter session of Parliament, which will begin on Monday, is likely to be stormy as the BJP government will pass a bill to cancel the farm laws while the opposition may corner the government on different issues, including the Pegasus row and price rise.

The farm laws repeal bill has been listed for introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha on the first day. It will be introduced by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs in both the Houses of Parliament to be present on November 29, as the government is likely to table some key legislations, including a bill to repeal the farm laws.

A day before the commencement of the winter session of Parliament, a meeting of the BJP parliamentary executive and floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was held on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the session.

It was learnt that talks were held about the winter session and key bills and business to be taken up for discussion during the session. BJP's parliamentary executive meeting was chaired by party chief JP Nadda while Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Smriti Irani, Pralhad Joshi and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, there were detailed discussions about the party's strategy for smooth functioning of the House through meaningful and healthy discussions, Joshi said. Sources said that Nadda stressed good attendance by the party MPs.

According to sources, the government is fully prepared on all the issues to counter the opposition attack. The party MPs have been suggested to highlight the good work of the Central government. The JD-U, LJP and other alliance partners attended the meeting of NDA floor leaders.

On farmers' issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already made it clear that the government had brought the three farm laws for the welfare of 80 per cent small farmers, but the government was unable to make a few of them understand the legislations.

