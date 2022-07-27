New Delhi: Suspended MPs from both Houses of the Parliament will continue to hold day-night protests for 50 hours till their suspension is revoked. A total of 24 suspended MPs including 20 Rajya Sabha MPs and four Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for 'unruly behaviour'.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue outside Parliament over their suspension from Rajya Sabha. MPs who were suspended on Tuesday over 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings' include Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Abhi Ranjan Biswar and Mohd Nadidul Haque.

Earlier today, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week for "throwing paper on the Chair" a day ago during proceedings of the House. Singh is the 20th MP from the Upper House who has been suspended for disrupting proceedings. This is the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Opposition parties was held to discuss the issue of suspension. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) skipped the meeting. (With agency inputs).