New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2.30 pm on Friday following the Question Hour. During question Hour, replying to a question by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Jawahar Sircar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the more GI tags India can get for its products, the more those products can be protected in future.

Earlier in the day, proceedings in Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 11.20 am following protests by Congress MPs over the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the Centre. Soon after the Rajya Sabha assembled for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu started with the scheduled business of laying of the listed papers on the table.

But soon after more than 10 Congress MPs trooped to the Well of the House raising slogans against the alleged misuse of Central agencies. The Congress MPs alleged that the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was insulted by the ED's summon to him while the Parliament was in session.

"This is not the way. You know the procedures," Naidu told the protesting MPs asking them to protest outside the House. As Congress MPs continued their protest Naidu adjourned the proceedings in Rajya Sabha till 11.30 am.