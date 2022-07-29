New Delhi: Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till Monday amid uproar on Friday. Soon after Rajya Sabha reconvened at 12 noon, Congress MPs trooped to the Well of the House and started raising slogans. Soon the Upper House was adjourned for the day.

As for the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned for the day amid ruckus by BJP members over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till Monday amid ruckus

Earlier in the day, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition MPs. Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were adjourned following ruckus both by the Opposition and Treasury benches over several issues.

While the opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat as well as the record rise in prices of essential commodities, BJP MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans seeking Congress president Sonia Gandhi's apology over her party leader's remarks on the President.

Amid slogan shouting, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. At the start of the day, official papers were laid on the table of the House, following which Harivansh said the chairman has not accepted notices under Rule 267 over issues of price rise and Agnipath scheme as a discussion on inflation is slated in the House next week and other issues have been allowed to be raised through Zero Hour mentions.

A notice under Rule 267 calls for suspension of the business of the day to take up a discussion on the issue being pressed. Opposition MPs were not satisfied with the ruling and started raising the issue of the rising prices of essential commodities.

Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress trooped into the well of the House raising the issue of the hooch tragedy in Gujarat. As his colleagues followed him, BJP MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans seeking an apology from Gandhi over remarks by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from the Congress chief. Amid slogan shouting by both sides, Harivansh adjourned the proceedings.

As for the Lok Sabha, proceedings in the Lower House were adjourned within minutes of commencement of proceedings due to opposition protests. As soon as the House met at 11 am, Congress MPs along with a few other opposition members came to the well of the House shouting slogans against the government.

BJP women members, who were standing in the second row of the Treasury benches, too stood up and raised counter slogans. Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, first requested the members to sit down in their respective seats. Solanki repeated his requests but as the members ignored his please, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. (with Agency inputs)