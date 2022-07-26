New Delhi: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday as Opposition MPs doggedly sought to raise the issue of the death of 21 people due to illicit liquor in 'dry' Gujarat. They also demanded that the issue of price rise be also discussed in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Soon after the House paid homage to the martyrs of the Kargil war and officials listed papers laid on the table, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Shaktisinh Sohil rushed to the Well of the House holding placards over the hooch tragedy in Gujarat in which 21 people have died.

Other opposition MPs, who have repeatedly disrupted proceedings since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18, too were up on their feet raising issues such as price rise.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received notices under rule 267. He, however, could not complete his ruling on the notices which seek to set aside the business of the day to discuss the issues being raised as opposition MPs started shouting slogans. He then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. (with Agency inputs)