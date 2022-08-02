New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid protest by Shiv Sena MPs against the alleged misuse of Central agencies and the arrest of Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The protesting MPs demanded a discussion on the arrest of Raut. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has rejected notices given under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business of the day to discuss the issue.

Despite that Shiv Sena MPs along with some other opposition MPas tried to raise the issue, leading to the adjournment. Shiv Sena MPs were up on their feet as soon as BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma had taken oath as members of the Upper House and official papers were laid on the table of the House.

Naidu said he has received notices under Rule 267 from some MPs including K C Venugopal of the Congress, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, Binoy Viswam of the CPI and AAP's Raghav Chadha. "I have gone through it...They are to be discussed in normal course (of business)," he said.

But the Opposition MPs persisted with their demand. Naidu asked them to sit down. "Everything is important... This is not the way. Don't do injustice to others," he said seeking to take up of listed Zero Hour submissions. As the MPs persisted, he asked if they want the House to be adjourned till Wednesday. Soon after, he adjourned the proceedings till noon. (with Agency inputs)