New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha got adjourned till Monday soon after it started its proceedings. The Lok Sabha proceedings continued on Friday over protests by the ruling BJP MPs and the opposition over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' speech in London. While the Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will not apologise for his comments, the BJP countered that Rahul represents anti-India forces and should apologise to the House for speaking on internal issues at a global forum.

The Mayanad MP meanwhile attended the Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday after BJP President JP Nadda called him part of the 'anti-national toolkit'. Speaking to ANI, Nadda said that it is unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities after losing elections repeatedly.

Nadda also alleged that Rahul wants the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India, especially at a time when India is emerging as the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held in the country. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge countered Nadda saying that the saffron party who themselves did not participate in the freedom movement is calling the grand old party 'anti-national'. This is just BJP's means to distract the country from important issues like unemployment and Adani's stock manipulation, he alleged.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed doubts about whether he would be allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha on Friday. He alleged that since the Prime Minister feared the Adani issue, he was trying to distract attention from the controversy. Rahul said that he had gone to the Parliament Thursday morning with the idea of putting in the record what he said in his speech in London.

However, four ministers raised allegations against him in Parliament, Rahul said. It is my right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the house, he said adding that he had requested the Speaker on Thursday to allow him to speak. Rahul said that he would like to counter the allegations made against him by the BJP MPs. However, the speaker was non-committal and smiled in return, Rahul said. The Wayanad MP also said that he was not optimist the he will be allowed to speak on Friday as well.