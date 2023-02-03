New Delhi: The Parliament is set to convene on Friday after a day of massive uproar in both Houses over the allegations of fraud against the Adani group. Earlier, the Opposition parties met Friday morning to coordinate their strategy against the 'Adani' row in Parliament.

"Floor leaders of Opposition parties met at 10 am in the chamber of Leader of Opposition (in Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House to coordinate strategy," Congress general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said earlier. "The demand remains the same. Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI and other institutions forced by the Prime Minister to invest in the Adani Group," he said.

Several Opposition members have given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to demand discussion on "A high-level inquiry is essential on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament on Friday. She will brief all BJP MPs on the Budget. All Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs from the saffron party are expected to be present.