New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, and Kiren Rijiju to discuss government's strategy in the Parliament during the Budget Session 2023. On Wednesday, Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in the Lok Sabha following the customary Presidential address to the joint-sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.