New Delhi: The Parliament Committee on Food, Consumer, and Public Distribution, while presenting its 20th report on 'Quality Control Cells' on Tuesday, raised concerns over losses arising due to damaged food grains and recommended setting up more Quality Control Cells (QCCs).

The committee chaired by TMC Loksabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay comprising 28 parliamentarians from both houses has pressed on the need to streamline the functioning of helpline numbers. It has urged upon the departments and also the state governments and Union territories to make the helpline numbers functional in the interest of beneficiaries.

In order to expand the capacity of the QCCs and set up more such units, the committee has also recommended that departments should vigorously pursue the matter with the ministry of finance to make available the sufficient allocation of funds. The other recommendations by the committee include an increase in the frequency of inspections by the QCCs so that strict action should be taken against the offenders.