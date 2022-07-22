New Delhi: Both Houses of the Parliament reconvened on 12 noon on Friday after being adjourned amid Opposition protests against price rise and imposition of GST on daily essential commodities. Later in the day Soon after laying of the papers, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that many MPs have submitted notices under rule 267 for discussion on various issues including price rise.

Naidu also said that those notices were earlier disposed of adding the concerned MPs will be given the opportunity during the session to discuss the price rise. As many members started waving placards and raising their voices, Naidu warned them not to carry placards in the Upper House.

He pointed out that a week has already been wasted. Both houses of Parliament have failed to conduct any significant business since the Monsoon Session started on July 18. Later, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm as opposition members were standing at their seats as well as in the aisle.

As for the Lok Sabha, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon amid protests and slogan shouting by Opposition MPs against price rise. Soon after the House convened at 11 am, opposition MPs belonging to Congress and Left parties came to the well and staged protests. They were shouting slogans and carrying placards against the Modi government.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to them to go back to their respective seats and take part in the proceedings of the House which was taking up questions related to different ministries and departments. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also appealed to the opposition members to take part in the proceedings, saying the government is ready to discuss the issue of price rise and it will be done once Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from her illness.

However, opposition members refused to heed to the appeal and continued their protests which led to the House being adjourned till noon. (with Agency inputs)