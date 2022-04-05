New Delhi: The Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote on Tuesday. The bill seeks to appoint non-Chartered Accountants (CA), non-cost accountants and non-company secretaries as the presiding officer of the disciplinary committees of respectively the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Cost Accountants of India , and Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 30.

The Bill which amends the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959, and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 has a provision for setting up a coordination committee that will be headed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The committee will have representatives from the three related institutes.

Denying the Opposition's allegation that the Bill was a brazen attack on professional autonomy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it will not have any adverse effects on the autonomy of the related institutions. She also said that the Bill has a provision for the registration of firms with the institutes and will play a key role in the growth of Indian accountancy firms. The Bill seeks to increase the quantum of fines for partners and firms found guilty of misconduct.

Earlier Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), DMK and YSRCP opposed the Bill alleging that it has several loopholes. Defending the Bill, BJP MP Suresh Prabhu said, "It is not true that ICAI has fully opposed the bill. It has accepted the proposals including the fee for entry of name in the register, increasing the quantum of punishment, maintenance of registered firms, duration of the council term, finance of the council, increasing the penalty for wrongly claiming as a member, etc."

He said that there are some apprehensions in the minds of chartered accountants and firms with regard to disciplinary action to be taken adding that the judgment of the fairness of a financial statement should be left to professionals and not non-chartered accountants who are also proposed to be part of a disciplinary board.

(With agency inputs)