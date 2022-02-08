New Delhi: The Indian Under-19 cricket team created history by winning the Under-19 World Cup for the fifth time. The feat achieved by the team has been encouraged and appreciated in the Parliament today.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, referring to the Indian Under-19 team, said, "Honorable Members, I am very pleased to inform you that India's Under-19 cricket team won the ICC Under 19 world cup on February 5, 2022, in West Indies. We have achieved an amazing feat by winning the trophy for the fifth time. Our young players have overcome the challenges of Corona global pandemic with their exceptional talent, amazing skills, determination, hard work and outstanding dedication has achieved success."

Birla further said, "This victory will surely inspire other players and crores of the youth of the country. On behalf of the House and on my behalf, I thank the Under 19 Indian cricket team, their coaching and other staff. Congratulations on this special achievement. We wish this young team all the best for their bright future and hope that they will make the country proud with their achievements in the same way. "

Raj Bawa, who has been phenomenal in the final for the Indian Under-19 team, took 5 wickets in the match and proved to be the best bowler against the England team. Raj was also selected as 'player of the match'. Apart from Bawa, the Indian team's vice-captain Sheikh Rashid helped the team to maintain a strong position in the match by scoring a half-century. At the same time, Nishant Sindhu added 50 runs and hit the winning six.