New Delhi: At a time when the Central government is giving much more attention to the protection and conservation of ancient monuments across the country, government data shows that out of the total 3693 centrally protected monuments (CPM) in India, security guards are posted at only 248 such monuments, sites as well as museums which are less than about 6.7 percent of the total number of CPMs.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture also took strong note of the fact that out of the total requirement of 7000 personnel for the protection of monuments, the government could provide only 2578 security personnel at 248 locations due to budgetary constraints.

“Budgetary constraints should not be an excuse for not providing security guards to protect our rich cultural heritage. It is the bounden duty of the government of the day to protect our cultural heritage sites. The budget may be provided by the government to appoint 7000 personnel for the protection of the monuments,” the Parliamentary committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh said in its latest report.

In view of this prevailing situation, the Committee is of the strong view that the budgetary allocation available with the Ministry and ASI for safeguarding the centrally protected monuments needs a serious relook.

The Committee recommends that the Ministry, as well as ASI, may conduct an urgent thorough assessment of the security requirements and budgetary allocation required for the same and a strong case may be made to the Ministry of Finance requesting the allocation of additional funds for this purpose so as to ensure a basic state of protection for all Centrally Protected Monuments across the country to preserve them for generations to come.

“The local Panchayats and police may be involved in safeguarding the monuments and if necessary, the AMASR Act may be amended in this regard,” the Parliamentary committee said.

It has also come to the notice of the Committee that various important historical monuments and sites such as Rama Temple at Peddathumbalam village, Adoni Taluka; Kethavaram Rock Arts, and Belum Caves in Kurnool, etc., although not under the list of Centrally Protected Monuments, are of high historical significance but devoid of any security guards and proper road connectivity.

The Committee feels that there is a scope for using satellite imagery to monitor the Centrally Protected Monuments (CPMs) across the country for encroachment and any illegal construction activities in the prohibited and regulated areas of the same.

Satellite imagery should also be used to try and trace the monuments which are untraceable at present and to ensure that no existing CPMs become untraceable in the future. The Committee, therefore, recommends that ASI may approach ISRO and, if feasible, sign a Memorandum of Understanding with ISRO to utilize ISRO satellite imagery for the above-mentioned purposes.

However, in their reply representatives from the Culture Ministry said that the security requirement of ASI monuments, sites, and museums is being reviewed by the concerned authority, and based on the recommendation a requirement of approximately 7,000 personnel was worked out for providing security at all monuments and sites.

“The security personnel are deployed at 248 locations to protect monuments, sites, and museums. The requirement was restricted to 2578 security personnel due to budgetary constraints. In addition to the above, 596 CISF personnel (317 at Red Fort, Delhi and 279 at Taj Mahal, Agra) have also been deployed for security of above World Heritage Sites,” the ministry said.

When contacted over the issue, Lok Sabha MP and a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, Tapir Gao expressed surprise that a small budgetary allocation is being provided for the protection of the centrally protected monuments.

“Most of the monuments are of historical and religious importance. An adequate budget should be allocated for the protection and preservation of these monuments,” said Gao to ETV Bharat. He claimed that due to negligence several monuments with historical importance across the country become untraceable.