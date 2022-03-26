New Delhi: Shocked over the increasing number of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in India, a Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare has suggested to the Central government to conduct state-specific surveys to contain NCDs. The committee takes note of the fact that 71 percent of global deaths and about 65 percent of deaths in India are caused by non-communicable diseases.



"Between 1990 and 2016, the contribution of NCDs increased 37 percent to 61 percent of all deaths. The health ministry may conduct state-specific surveys regarding its incidence so that targeted policies can be framed for containing NCDs," the committee said in its 133-page report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.



The committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP, Ram Gopal Yadav, further suggested the health ministry launch a lifestyle awareness program that focuses on healthy eating and living. "The ministry must also include lifestyle modification programs especially for controlling obesity amongst adolescents," the committee said in its report.



As per World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the non-communicable disease kills 41 million people each year globally. Almost 5.8 million people died from NCDs like heart and lung disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes every year, a WHO report suggests.

In its action taken report, the health ministry said that the suggestion for state-specific surveys for containing NCDs has been sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for further consideration.

"The preventive aspect of NCDs is being strengthened under comprehensive primary health care (CPHC) through the Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) scheme, by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level. In addition, financial support is being provided under NHM for awareness generation activities for NCDs to be undertaken by the States and UTs as per their program implementation plans," the ministry said.



The health ministry has further informed that to tackle the challenge of non-communicable disease, 640 NCD clinics at the district level and 5148 NCD clinics at the community health center level have been set up under the national program for prevention and control of cancer, diabetes cardiovascular disease, and stroke (NPCDCS).



Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Rajdeep Roy, Lok Sabha MP and a member of the Parliamentary committee on health affairs emphasized that a state-specific survey is a must for detecting and containing NCDs. "The cases and number of deaths due to non-communicable disease are increasing in India. It's high time that people should maintain a proper lifestyle to avoid NCDs," Dr. Roy said.



He informed that the central government has already rolled out a population-based initiative for prevention, control, and screening for common NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, and common cancers. As per ICMR's cancer registry data report, there was an estimated 13,25,233 cancer cases in India in 2018, which went up to 13,58,415 in 2019 and 13,92,179 in 2020.



The number of people with diabetes in India was 69.2 millIon in 2015, 72.9 million in 2017, 77 million in 2019, and almost the same in 2021.