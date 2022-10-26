Coimbatore: The police here said they were on their toes upon seeing cars parked along the roads, particularly after the explosion of a car in front of a temple the other day. After the blast, the police are letting no stone unturned and went about checking the four-wheelers on suspicion. The lawmen have so far confiscated seven unclaimed cars, not forgetting the incident that rocked the city on the eve of Deepavali.

The city police commissioner V Balakrishnan had ordered to step up vigil and seize parked cars for long on roadside. Meanwhile, some residents at Peelamedu alerted the police about a car with Chennai registration parked in front of a school for long. The police went to the spot and started inquiring about the owner. Hearing the owner of the car, his driver arrived there and told them that the vehicle was under repair and would be removed soon.

In another incident, a car was found parked in front of a mill on Mettupalayam-Kothagiri Road for the last four days, but there was nothing to be panicky, said the police. (PTI)