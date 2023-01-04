New Delhi: In yet another incident of airborne inconvenience, a Paris-bound Air India flight on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Delhi's airport after suffering a snag that was detected mid-air. It had 210 passengers on board. A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris was involved in an air turnback due to a “Slats Drive” snag message.

The DGCA ordered an inquiry after Air India’s Delhi to Paris flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. As per the official, The flight took off at 1:28 pm and a full emergency was declared at 2:03 pm and it landed safely. The official also added that the emergency landing happened at 2:25 pm, owing to a 'flap issue.' There are no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members.

The fresh technical glitch comes barely a week after another Air India Mumbai-Dubai flight aborted takeoff after it developed a snag at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on December 27. To mention, a total of 2,613 technical snag-related occurrences have been reported by various airlines in the country in the last five years, the Parliament was told last month.

According to Ministry of Civil Aviation data, Indigo Airline topped the list with 885 such incidents while Spicejet and Vistara reported 691 and 444 technical snag-related occurrences, respectively between the years 2018 and 2022. While Air India (Fleet A) reported 361 such incidents, Air India (Fleet B) reported 38 technical snags.

An aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components/ equipment fitted on the aircraft which require rectification by the airlines for continued safe, efficient and reliable air transport service, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply during the parliament's winter session last month.

"These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural/visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an inoperative/faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in operating the aircraft," he said.