Jagtial (Telangana): Parents allegedly tonsured their daughter's head for marrying against their wish in Telangana's Jagtial on Sunday evening. The 20-year-old girl Juvvaji Akshita got married secretly to her lover Jakkula Madhu (23) after her parents' refusal. According to sources, after learning about the marriage, Akshita's parents went to their daughter in-law's house and forcibly took her away and assaulted her. They tried to change her mind but in vain. After that, in a fit of rage, they tonsured her head.

Also read: Gwalior: Man beaten to death by shopkeeper after refusing to pay for tobacco

Later, the young woman reached the Jagtial Rural Police Station on Monday and explained the incident to the police. SI Anil assured justice to the victim. SI Anil said, "The girl has already been handed over to her husband and strict action will be taken against her parents."