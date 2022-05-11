Haridwar: A bizarre case has come up in the district court of Haridwar where an elderly couple has demanded grandchildren from their son and daughter-in-law failing which they have to pay them (parents) Rs 5 crore.

The case shocked all and sundry in the court complex on Wednesday. Haridwar resident Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, who retired from BHEL, and his wife Sadhna, sued their son. The elderly couple wants a grandchild "within one year" from son Shrey Sagar and daughter-in-law Shubhangi Sinha. If they fail to do so, they have to pay the elderly couple Rs 2.5 crore each. Shrey is a pilot while his wife works in Noida.

Sanjeev and Sadhna currently live in a housing society. Sanjeev lawyer Arvind Kumar said that the couple had married their only son Shrey with Noida resident Shubhangi in 2016. Sanjeev spent all his money on his son's education. He spent a lot to get him trained in the USA so much so that he is "not left with any deposit capital now". He also took a loan from the bank to build his house and is "going through a financial crisis".

The elderly couple, while filing a petition in the Haridwar District Court, said that even after six years of marriage, their son and daughter-in-law have not had any child. His son and daughter-in-law, Prasad said, are not even planning for a baby. Due to this, they have to go through a lot of mental problems.

The elderly couple said in their petition that they had invested all their savings to raise their son and "make him capable". Despite this, the parents had to live alone "at this stage of his age, which is very painful", the petition read. Prasad has demanded that his son and daughter-in-law give him grandchildren. "Whether it is a boy or a girl, it does not matter to them, if they do not do so, they will have to give us Rs 2.5-2.5 crore which we have spent on them," he said. The court will hear the matter on May 17.

