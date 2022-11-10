Kaithal (Haryana): In a shocking incident, a couple left their one-and-a-half-year-old child at an ashram 'Dera Baba Rajpuri' in the Kaithal district of Haryana after their vow was fulfilled. After the incident came to light, police rescued the child and informed the Child Welfare Committee seeking directions for further action in the incident. Taking cognisance of the incident, the Child Welfare Committee is looking into the matter and has given necessary orders to the local police and summoned the child's parents to register their statements after which further action will be taken.

According to the information, a couple, residents of Baldev Nagar, Ambala offered their one-and-a-half-year-old son to 'Dera Baba Rajpuri', located near the old hospital in Kaithal, on October 28. Since then a Sadhvi named Prabha Muni, who resides in the 'Dera' and claims to be the child's grandmother, is taking care of the child. According to Rana Bansal, Chairman, CWC, "The incident came to our notice on Sunday after which we contacted officials concerned and subsequently a police team went to Dera. The police team verified the incident and recovered the child. Later, details of the child's parents were accessed and contacted."

"Child parents, who currently live in Mumbai, admitted that they donated their child. Now, they want to present their version in front of us and said they will be reaching here by Thursday. As the child is a human being and not a thing that can be donated so after seeking details from the child's father further action will be taken", he said. Kaithal, DSP, Ravindra Sangwan, said, "After receiving the information, we visited Dera and told authorities that they can't keep the child and informed CWC as well. Now if CWC lodges a complaint we will register an FIR"