Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A Chennai couple allegedly killed their 14-year-old son and later died by suicide at Avadi in Thiruvallur district on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Salim (44) a resident of Ashok Nagar, a realtor, his wife Sophia (37), and their son Abdul Salim (14). Abdul was specially-abled with speech and hearing impairment. Both the parents were depressed over their son's condition and sought the help of several doctors. Since they could not succeed in getting any proper treatment for their son, they decided to end their lives, police said.

Before taking the extreme step, Mohammad Salim sent a message to his sister Salima stating that "no one is responsible for my death". Salim left a note for police as well to hand over his property to his sister and their children.

He sent this message at 5.30 am and his sister saw the same only after 7 am and rushed to the brother’s home when she found the trio hanging from the ceiling. She immediately informed the police following which their bodies were sent for postmortem to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Avadi police have launched an inquiry into the incident.

