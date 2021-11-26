Mumbai: In a sensational revelation, former assistant commissioner of police Shamsher Singh Pathan in a letter addressed to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police in July 2021 alleged that during the 26/11 terror attack, IPS officer Param Bir Singh, posted then with ATS, took away terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s mobile from a constable and never returned. Surprisingly, Parim Bir Singh reportedly did not inform his higher authorities about the mobile, it was stated in the letter.

He disclosed in the letter that his batchmate NR Mali, who was posted at the DB Marg police, on the fateful night when the police team arrested Ajmal Kasab at Girgaum Chowpatty, Mali and his team had recovered one mobile phone from Kasab and it was in the custody of constable Kamble, but DIG Singh took away the said mobile.

Shamsher Khan Pathan reportedly wrote in the letter not to publicise the issue because it concerns the security of the nation and urged the Police Commissioner to look into the issue. He also told the latter to take immediate action against Param Bir Singh.

Meanwhile, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner was grilled by the crime branch in connection with the alleged extortion case. The investigating officials said that the former top cop cooperated with the investigation and answered all questions asked regarding the case. The investigating agency served a notice on Singh stating he would have to appear before the investigators whenever needed.

