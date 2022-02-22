Param Bir Singh case : Supreme Court says no action against him
Maharashtra: The Supreme court on Tuesday granted relief to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with corruption charges levelled allegations against him. The apex court said the Maharashtra police will take no action against him till March 9. The court will soon decide whether the probe into all cases against him should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or not.
