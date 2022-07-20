Aurangabad (Maharashtra): There is a common saying that knowledge is never wasted. A lawyer from Aurangabad proved that with knowledge, courage, and determination, no obstacle can stop a person from achieving the greatest heights.

Although all of his organs have stopped functioning, Uday Chavan still has the ability to speak and think. When he and his family came face-to-face with a difficult period in their lives, he used his knowledge to earn a living even though his body was virtually a vegetable. He used his knowledge to educate students and teach them the English language.

In February 2019, Uday Chavan, a lawyer by profession, met with an accident while traveling to Raigad. The accident was very heartbreaking for the family, not just because of his state but also because his daughter was killed in the accident. At that time, Chavan was practicing law in Pune and had gone to Raigad to see the Raigad Fort.

The accident seriously injured all the passengers in the vehicle and took the life of Chavan's daughter. The majority of the organs in his body stopped functioning as his spine had been crushed in the accident. He had to completely depend on others to carry out even the smallest tasks. There was nothing he could do, besides, speak.

Once he and his wife learned how to deal with the trauma that followed the accident, they had to now figure out how to pay for their living expenses, and to meet the financial costs of Chavan's surgery. Unable to pay for the surgery, Chavan returned to his ancestral home in Aurangabad.

Uday Chavan had completed law education, but he had never been able to master the English language. He decided to learn English at an institute in Pune, where once his course was completed, he got the opportunity to teach others as well. He used the money he earned for his surgeries, and the doctors informed him that his condition would improve significantly in a year.

However, the doctors could not completely cure him. Chavan did not lose his determination and continued to impart his knowledge from home. Initially, he taught some students for free, but seeing his resolve, the locals stepped up and paid a small tuition fee. He has helped 26 students learn to speak English confidently through both offline and online channels.

Chavan said, "My wife has supported me a lot. I wanted to study online, but as my hands and feet were failing, there was a question of how to complete it. But my wife Namrata supported me. Every day before I began teaching, she would set up mobile phones and assist me in many different ways."

When they came to Aurangabad after leaving Pune in 2019, he had opened a clothing shop to meet expenses, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to shut shop. "Annapurna resides with a housewife. Four months ago my wife began selling panipuri, Dabeli, and Bhel, along with the clothing shop. It has been quite successful," Chavan said.

Chavan said throughout the ups-and-down that he had to face after the accident, that his wife has been a pillar of strength. She stood shoulder to shoulder with him and supported him whenever an obstacle arose. "Namrata gave me a new hope to live even in difficult times," Chavan said. He believes that education is never wasted and if a person believes in themselves and study with dedication, success will always follow them.