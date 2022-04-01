Sikkim: A paragliding event turned horrific as two people died in an accident in the Lachung area of North Sikkim on Friday. Among the deceased, one was a tourist from Hyderabad. Following an eight-hour rescue operation, Indian army personnel rescued the bodies from the fast-flowing Lachung River. The incident caused panic among the tourists.

According to Sikkim police and administration sources, paraglider Sandeep Gurung (28), a resident of Thamidara in Reshithang, Sikkim, died in the incident. For the past four-and-a-half years, the young man has been paragliding with tourists. Another deceased has been identified as tourist Esha Reddy Sankepelli, 23, daughter of Ramkumar Reddy Sankepelli, from the Khammam area in Hyderabad.

It is learned that the two flew for paragliding from Lachung View Point at around 9.30 am. Soon after, their parachute crashed due to strong winds and both lost their balance and sank into the river. Their parachutes were rescued while they were still trapped in a place called Faka in Lachung. Both drowned in the strong current of the river as soon as they reached the hill. Their bodies got stuck under a big boulder at the bottom of the river.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force personnel rushed to the spot, but due to the strong current, the rescue work was delayed. Lachung Hoteliers Association and Jomsa Volunteers carried out the rescue operation. The bodies were recovered after an eight-hour effort by divers. The Sikkim police have already been contacted by the Hyderabad police administration.