Hyderabad: Mohammad Farooq from Karimnagar in Telangana has been awarded the 'Best Fielder' in several Wheelchair tournaments on Wednesday. Farooq has been proving his talent in the international arena too.

He has coached many youngsters and is currently the captain of the Telangana para cricket team. He is confident that his team could do wonders with some support from the government. Wheelchair cricket contests began 2 years ago, providing a stage to many talented cricketers. Under the guidance of the Telangana Wheelchair Cricket Association President, Sridhar set up a committee and is working for 2 years in a row and organized camps to select players for Para Cricket. The association has conducted several awareness campaigns too.

Besides organizing local T20 matches, they invited players from other states to participate in the tournament this year. Many players said that, "parasports are a good opportunity for the disabled and that the state and central governments should support them." They added that physically challenged people could reach greater heights with strong determination.

Players from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan have arrived in Hanumakonda for a 2-day wheelchair cricket competition. They have cleaned the pitch by themselves and planned the schedule. Once on the field, they played like true sportsmen. This bunch of enthusiastic youth playing wheelchair cricket never considered disability an obstacle.

When the cricketers' are not playing cricket, they are busy with their daily jobs. Players said that they never considered themselves different from the rest, which helped them realize their talent. The players believe that disability cannot hinder them from achieving their goals. Players with spinal injuries have crippled their legs but that did not discourage them from making their mark in cricket tournaments.