Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Two rival factions of students belonging to Chittaranjan Bhawan and Pant Hostel of the Pantnagar Agricultural University clashed on Tuesday afternoon over the alleged ragging issue. Some of the students sustained minor injuries during the clashes.

Soon after the incident, the authorities from the university administration visited the spot to inquire about the matter. Security guards had alerted the university officials about the incident and by the time the authorities reached the spot to inquire about the incident, students of both rival groups fled from the spot. Later in the evening, both the groups again assembled at a spot, but security guards quelled any further clashes.

The incident unfolded during a students' meet held at the Stadium of the university where students belonging to both the hostels had assembled. Students of Chittaranjan Hostel were asked to keep their heads down while coming to the event, which led to a heated exchange between the students. Dean, Students Welfare, Dr. Brijesh Singh, said, information has been received about the clash between two groups of students in which some of them sustained minor injuries. "We are probing the matter. Although, the ragging issue didn't surface in the matter," he claimed.