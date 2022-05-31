J&K Panthers Party supremo Prof Bhim Singh passes away at 81
J&K Panthers Party supremo Prof Bhim Singh passes away at 81
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party supremo Prof Bhim passed away on Tuesday. Singh, who was also a prominent lawyer, activist and author, was unwell for quite some time. He was subsequently admitted to GMC hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. He was 81. A cross-section of people, including politicians, have expressed condolence over his demise.
