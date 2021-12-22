Sawai Madhopur: A dead body of a panther was found on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route on Tuesday morning. As per the forest officials, the age of the panther is around 1 year and died due to excessive bleeding after the panther got hit by the train.

As the forest officials got the information, they reached the spot and took the panther to Rajbagh Naka where the panther got cremated after the postmortem.

Dr Chandra Prakash Meena, a veterinarian of Ranthambore National Park, said that the post-mortem of the male panther cub was done by the Medical Board at Rajbagh Naka. The age of the panther is about one year and there was a deep wound 11 cm long and 6 cm wide found under the neck. The death time of the panther is ascertained to be around 3 am to 4 am.

Besides bleeding from the ear and nose, the skull bone is also found fractured. The death happened because of excessive bleeding. Dr. Chandra Prakash Meena, Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Rajesh Meena, Tehsildar Siyaram Bairwa, Raj Officer Nand Saraswat were present in the Medical Board which conducted the postmortem.

A month ago, a six-month-old female cub of the panther also died, and the reason behind the death was said to be drowning in the well.

During the postmortem, it was found that the cub had a fracture on the style joint, ribs and femur.

At that time many questions were also raised regarding the safety of animals.

Read : Leopard attacks student in Aligarh college