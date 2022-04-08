Panipat: Mohammad Azam, a lawyer from Haryana's Panipat, has filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police as well as the District Collector of his area to stop Azaan emanating from his local mosque's loudspeaker, claiming it disturbs his sleep. Azam directed attention to the High Court's order, saying loudspeakers should be out of operation between 10 pm and 6 am.

"Azaan begins on the loudspeaker every morning at 3 am in Panipat, due to which patients, as well as students preparing for the examination, get troubled. Common people suffer an awful lot, so this should be turned off. You're waking up 95 percent of the population of cities and villages, asking them to prepare for 'Sehri'. The person who wishes to keep 'Roza' can set an alarm and wake up on time. What are you trying to display by blasting (loudspeakers)," he asked.

Azam further informed that one of his fellow Muslim lawyers had approached him with the advice to leave Islam if he felt the practice was unnecessary. "I am prepared to leave this (religion) if it is in the interest of the nation. I am ready to make any sacrifice for the sake of humanity," he noted.

