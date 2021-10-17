Bengaluru: To crack the whip on the force conversions, the Legislative Committee headed by MLA Gulihatti Shekar recommended carrying out a survey on churches across the state. Discussion on illegal churches and forceful conversions was taken up in a meeting chaired by Gulihatti Shekar. It was decided in the meeting that a survey on churches is necessary. Also, the survey will include illegal churches, conversions and Christian missionaries and the facilities which they are receiving from the government.

It is learnt that many houses in the state have been converted into churches and forceful conversions are happening on those premises. A survey will be a tool to get all the information according to the committee. Speaking at the Legislative Committee meeting, MLA and President of the Committee of Backward Classes Gulihatti Shekar said, "We asked about the total number of churches and the illegal churches in the state. We have spoken with all related departments at the meeting. On first-hand information, it is said that 40% of total churches are illegal. According to officials, a total of 1,790 churches are in the state. And more data is being procured."

"Forceful conversions came to light and 36 cases of forceful conversions have been reported. And at the same time homes are being converted into churches. And the law will take action against this and will stop forceful religious conversions," he added. The government facilities will be withdrawn for those who are involved in the forceful conversions. According to reports received by the committee, conversions are mostly taking place within SC and ST communities. It is also discussed that after the conversion of SC or ST into Christianity, facilities must be withdrawn.

