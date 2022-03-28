Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

The demand was made in respect of the recent incident reported in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on March 22 in which eight lives were lost after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. In the House, Speaker Biman Banerjee criticised the role of the opposition on the floor. He also made a reference at the opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari and the latter's role in the Birbhum incident.

Also read: TMC leader's murder, 8 burnt alive in West Bengal: 10 developments

Enraged by the Speaker's criticism, opposition led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari staged a walk out from the Assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House. They continued their protest on the streets.

The fisticuffs started soon after the security guard prevented the peeved MLAs from snatching the papers from the Secretariat. The ruling party MLAs too left their seats to join issue with the BJP MLAs who were seething in anger.

Pandemonium in West Bengal Assembly.

Five MLAs of the saffron party has been placed under suspension following a scuffle that broke out between the warring group of lawmakers. Trinamool MLA of Chunchura, Asit Majumdar, reported a bruised and broken nose post the incident. BJP lawmakers were beaten up and Opposition leader Manoj Tigger's shirt was torn off as the scuffle escalated.

Also read: 40 crude bombs recovered in Birbhum; Bogtui violence link being investigated

Both parties blamed each other for the ruckus. The saffron party members also clashed with security guards to make the matter worse. "MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. "Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.

BJP leader and IT Cell in charge Amit Malviya tweeted a short video in twitter and wrote: "Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?"