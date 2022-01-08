Hyderabad (Telangana): Though COVID-19 initially came as a curse, it also brought some virtues along in terms of increasing efficiency levels of employees in the Department of Personnel, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 24th national conference on e-Governance here, the Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology said that employees' output remained the same even when the physical attendance was just 25 percent during COVID-19 complete lockdown periods.

"So Covid, which came as a curse or adversity also carried some of its virtues… throughout the Covid, almost two years since the pandemic, at least in the Department of Personnel the office work did not suffer even for a single day. It must be the case in other ministries as well…We were working more than in any non-Covid times," Jitendra Singh said.

He added that as far as the efficiency of the Central Secretariat is concerned, the government aims to reduce the journey of the files from the earlier seven to eight levels to just three, by using online more optimally.

"And if I just cite the figures, over 27 lakh e-files are currently operational in the Central Secretariat in the government of India and physical files have been reduced to just 10 lakh. Though we may not become absolutely paperless, we have gone nearly paperless. And this motivation is shared across ministries," the Union Minister added.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, who also spoke at the inaugural session, requested Jitendra Singh to reconsider the proposal of setting up Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project in Hyderabad which was envisaged in the UPA Government and subsequently scrapped during the present NDA regime.

He also urged the Union Minister to sanction two more Electronic Manufacturing Clusters to Telangana and also sought an Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for the city which is fast becoming a hub for aerospace technology and research.

