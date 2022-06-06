Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Three people were injured and a restaurant was gutted in fire after an LPG cylinder blast at Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Sunday.

Smoky white gas turning into a huge fireball enveloping Falak Majlis restaurant was captured on camera. Three workers who were present at the restaurant at the time of the blast, were injured critically and rushed to a hospital. A person standing outside the restaurant was also injured.

Three injured critically as two LPG cylinders explode at Pandalam restaurant

The injured were identified as Salman (27) and Sirajuddin (30), both interstate workers, who were employed at the restaurant. Besides, a third person Pandalam Poozhikkad Palamuruppel Kannan (31) who was standing in front of the restaurant also sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital, police sources said, adding, diners at the hotel fled outside before the explosion could take place.

Later, fire tender from Adoor doused the flames. Besides, firemen also removed six other LPG cylinders from the kitchen of the restaurant. Kitchen utensils, fittings, glass doors and window panes were damaged in the fire. The restaurant suffered a huge loss. The hotel is operated by Pandalam natives.

Also read: 4 killed as roof collapses after gas cylinder explosion in AP